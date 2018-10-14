  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: Limerick Fire Company

LIMERICK, Pa. (CBS) – The Limerick Fire Company hosted the first Firefighter Day Camp for individuals with special needs.

The camp offered a morning and afternoon session on Sunday. Thirty-two campers attended the event.

The fire company offered six different stations for campers to participate in. The stations included fire gear, rescue trucks and tools, calling 911, using a hose line, going through our fire prevention trailer, stove fires with fire extinguishers, and first aid and CPR with the ambulance.

Credit: Limerick Fire Company

The fire company says the day was a huge success and is looking forward to repeating the event next year.

