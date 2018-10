Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Children dressed up for the Philadelphia Zoo’s Halloween extravaganza Sunday.

Kids and their parents came in costumes like minions and super heroes for Boo at the Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo is back TODAY and children admission is just $10! Join us all weekend, or every remaining weekend in October for our annual Halloween extravaganza! PURCHASE TIX: https://t.co/Zu6KNjLYxD pic.twitter.com/w2VrlxSHZU — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) October 13, 2018

They got to check out the zoo’s creatures and stroll through the extinction graveyard all while enjoying favorite fall treats like hot apple cider.

Boo at the Zoo continues on weekends through October.