Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — After robbing a Walmart in Hamilton, New Jersey, a woman led police on a chase that left one officer seriously injured and a loss prevention officer reportedly run over, according to Hamilton police.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call at the Walmart Supercenter at 1750 Nottingham Way where 21-year-old Courtney Lynn Rumery had reportedly run over a loss prevention officer after robbing the store.

Hamilton Police caught up with the suspect in Trenton and pulled her over. During the stop, the suspect sped away with an officer holding onto the suspect’s vehicle in fear for his life, police say.

Racist Fliers Supporting KKK Left On Residents’ Lawns In Cherry Hill

When Rumery failed to shake the officer from the vehicle, she crashed the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. She was quickly chased down by responding Trenton police officers and taken into custody.

Rumery was charged with robbery and aggravated assault of a police officer.

The Hamilton officer who was thrown from the exterior of the vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Walmart loss prevention officer received treatment for minor injuries and was released.

‘Heartless Con Artists:’ New Jersey Couple Sentenced For Stealing More Than $1 Million From Hurricane Sandy Victims

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Moulds of the Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 689-5825 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.