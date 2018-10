Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the first time Philadelphia celebrated the Pickle.

Those who love them attended the day-long “Pickledelphia” event at the Schmidt’s Commons in Northern Liberties.

Live now for @Circa in my hometown for Pickledelphia. The pickle eating contest is starting soon! 🥒 pic.twitter.com/YkjxG45jNU — Natalie Grim Reaper💀 (@natalie_grim) October 14, 2018

Vendors served up fired pickles, pickles on a stick, and other treats.

There was also a dance contest.