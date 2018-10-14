Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A 14-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday, according to Warrington police.

The motorist stopped at the scene and assisted the bicyclist until police and emergency medical services arrived.

Police are investigating the fatal crash on Lower State Road, between Bradley Road and County Line Road. The road reopened Sunday morning.

Any eyewitnesses that have not already spoken to police are asked to call Corporal Mike Neipp at 215-343-3311.