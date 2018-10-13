Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – March Madness was just a bit more interesting because of a spunky catholic nun named “Sister Jean.” She captivated the hearts of thousands.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was inducted into Illinois’ Senior Hall of Fame Friday. She was honored for her life’s work in education.

The 99-year-old is Chaplain of the Loyola Rambler’s Basketball Team and became a sideline fixture.

She even has her own bobblehead doll.

Sister Jean is said to be dangerous around a microphone.

Her beloved Loyola Ramblers were knocked out of the 2018 Final Four by Michigan.