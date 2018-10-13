Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been hospitalized after being shot near JJ’s Cafe Bar in the city’s Juniata Park section on Saturday morning.

A 37-year-old man was shot twice — in the left groin and in the left thigh — while a 38-year-old man was shot in the right thigh.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at 1000 Erie Avenue.

Both victims are in stable condition and were transported by private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital and Episcopal Hospital.

No arrests have been made.