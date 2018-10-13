Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – A Ridley Park soccer field was damaged overnight and now officials with a local soccer club are offering a $1,000 reward for any information.

It happened at Catania Field where the Ridley United Soccer Club plays.

Coaches found these tire marks all over the field Saturday morning.

The field is right behind the Ridley Park Police Department, but there are no surveillance cameras that reach back that far.

Two local landscapers have already offered to fix the fields so kids can be back in the game next week.