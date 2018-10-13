Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Several South Jersey residents woke up to find racist fliers supporting the KKK that were left on their front lawns Saturday morning, according to police.

The bigoted printed messages were left inside bags at several homes in the Old Orchard section of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

One of the images shows a black man on trial before a Jewish judge, wearing a shirt that says “Kill Whitey” with uses of the “N-word.”

The other listed black crime statistics, without citation, calling on readers to “wake up and stop letting these third world savages walk all over your people.”

“YOU are your own worst ENEMY if you do not join us to fight for your rights as a White American,” it reads.

“This type of hatred and bigotry will not be tolerated in our town,” Cherry Hill mayor Chuck Cahn said. “We will investigate this matter until we identify the individuals responsible and will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

The incidents are currently under police investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-488-7828.