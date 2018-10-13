Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s finally cooling down, and the Philadelphia Zoo is getting in the fall spirit.

Animals at the zoo are celebrating the season with some “pumpkin spice” fun. The zoo is sharing photos with the “#AnimalsToFallFor” hashtag, featuring some cute zoo animals and their pumpkins.

“Everyone loves a little pumpkin spice this time of year! #AnimalsToFallFor,” tweeted the Philadelphia Zoo.

Everyone loves a little pumpkin 🎃 spice this time of year! #AnimalsToFallFor pic.twitter.com/OsqAPyFTk6 — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) October 12, 2018

Tag someone who loves fall as much as Batu likes this pumpkin! #AnimalsToFallFor pic.twitter.com/6TvCzl09D5 — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) October 12, 2018

Everyone is getting in to the fall spirit 🍂 🍂 🍂! #AnimalsToFallFor pic.twitter.com/Iie7AndHEI — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) October 12, 2018

But animals at the Philly Zoo are not the only ones getting in the fall spirit, zoos and aquariums nationwide are also sharing photos with the hashtag #AnimalsToFallFor.

“Let the gourd times roll. 🎃#AnimalsToFallFor,” tweeted the San Diego Zoo.

“All these great #AnimalsToFallFor tweets are causing panda-monium!” tweeted the Columbus Zoo.

All these great #AnimalsToFallFor tweets are causing panda-monium! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/9Pi2ctVQVD — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) October 12, 2018

#AnimalstoFallFor: Brook the sea otter 💙🎃✨ pic.twitter.com/OqLSnWc7Ul — Aquarium of the Pacific (@AquariumPacific) October 12, 2018

Chill out! We have some pretty adorable #AnimalsToFallFor! Stop by Penguin Encounter today see these feathery friends enjoy some fun fall enrichment! pic.twitter.com/FfHJrAXyIZ — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) October 12, 2018