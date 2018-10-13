  • CBS 3On Air

By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Zoo, Talkers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s finally cooling down, and the Philadelphia Zoo is getting in the fall spirit.

Animals at the zoo are celebrating the season with some “pumpkin spice” fun. The zoo is sharing photos with the “#AnimalsToFallFor” hashtag, featuring some cute zoo animals and their pumpkins.

“Everyone loves a little pumpkin spice this time of year! #AnimalsToFallFor,” tweeted the Philadelphia Zoo.

But animals at the Philly Zoo are not the only ones getting in the fall spirit, zoos and aquariums nationwide are also sharing photos with the hashtag #AnimalsToFallFor.

“Let the gourd times roll. 🎃#AnimalsToFallFor,” tweeted the San Diego Zoo.

“All these great #AnimalsToFallFor tweets are causing panda-monium!” tweeted the Columbus Zoo.

