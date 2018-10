Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Last week, a Norristown High School student surprised her special needs classmate with an invitation to the homecoming dance.

The video of the dance proposal went viral and Saturday night they hit the dance floor.

Giovanni Torres, who loves to dance, said “yes” to Brittney Morales.

Eyewitness News was sent this photo of the pair all dressed up for homecoming.

Here’s the homecoming dance photo from tonight of Britney Morales and her classmate w/ special needs Geovanie Torres. Her heartwarming homecoming dance proposal video went viral w/ nearly 140,000 views @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5QHixBxr6C — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) October 14, 2018

Looks like they had a great night!