Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after a gruesome hit-and-run in Kensington Saturday morning.

The victim was crossing G Street by Allegheny Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when a car struck the man, who became lodged underneath the vehicle. The driver is believed to have reversed the car to dislodge the victim before speeding away and leaving the man to die, according to police.

Police Fatally Shoot Two Pit Bulls Attacking Adult, Child At Playground

The victim’s shoes and a lot of blood were found at the scene.

Authorities pulled the suspect over just about a mile away from the crime scene. Police are now investigating whether the hit-and-run was intentional or not.

The victim is fighting for his life at Temple University Hospital.