DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Darby police are investigating after a car was involved in an accident with a freight train on Friday evening.
The accident happened on 6th and Main Streets around 9:15 p.m.
There have been no reported transports, but it is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
The rail line is currently shut down while crews work to clear the accident.
