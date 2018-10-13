  • CBS 3On Air

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Darby police are investigating after a car was involved in an accident with a freight train on Friday evening.

The accident happened on 6th and Main Streets around 9:15 p.m.

There have been no reported transports, but it is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Officials: Child’s Remains Found In Trash-Strewn Alleyway In Camden

The rail line is currently shut down while crews work to clear the accident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

