PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man died in a vehicle fire in South Jersey early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to Arneys Mount Road in Pemberton for a fire that extended to a nearby car around 12:30 a.m.

When the fire was put under control at 12:45 a.m., firefighters discovered a deceased male in the truck.

No word on what started the fire.