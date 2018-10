Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big event in the battle against breast cancer.

The 17th Annual Komen Philadelphia Pink Tie Ball was held at Vie on North Broad Street Saturday night.

The theme for the evening was “A Night in Venice.”

With more than 600 guests the event was expected to raise at least $500,000.

Eyewitness News anchors Jim Donovan and Natasha Brown were emcees for the event.

CBS3 is a proud partner with the Susan G. Komen Foundation.