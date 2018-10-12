BREAKING:Child's Remains Found In Trash-Strewn Alleyway In Camden, Officials Say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/CBS) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner is using what his campaign calls a metaphor and saying that he’ll stomp on the face of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf with golf spikes.

Pa. Governor, GOP Challenger Face Off In Debate

Wagner made the comments in a nearly three-minute video post Friday on Facebook in front of a political billboard in York, Pa. Near the three-minute mark, Wagner suggests Wolf put a catcher’s mask on his face because Wagner is going to “stomp all over” Wolf’s face and “win this.”

Wagner’s campaign says the comments aren’t to be taken literally and are a metaphor for how he’ll approach the campaign’s final stretch before the Nov. 6 election. Wagner was in the midst of complaining about ads attacking Wagner’s waste-hauling business.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Opens Pennsylvania Governor’s Debate With Eagles Question

For Wagner, it’s the latest in a string of comments that reference violence.

A primary opponent’s attack ad in April called him “violent Wagner” and teased a video clip from last year when Wagner grabbed a camera from a campaign tracker working for a liberal political opposition group.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

