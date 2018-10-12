  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images and CNN

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ALIAGA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump is celebrating the release of an American pastor who was on trial in Turkey, saying he’ll be back in the United States soon.

A Turkish court on Friday convicted Andrew Brunson on terror-related charges, but released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey. The decision is expected to ease strained U.S.-Turkey relations.

The court sentenced Brunson to a little more than three years in prison, but since the 50-year-old evangelical pastor, a native of North Carolina, has already spent two years in detention, he won’t serve more time.

In an all-caps tweet Friday, Trump said: “PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON!”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s