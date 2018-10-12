Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALIAGA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump is celebrating the release of an American pastor who was on trial in Turkey, saying he’ll be back in the United States soon.

A Turkish court on Friday convicted Andrew Brunson on terror-related charges, but released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey. The decision is expected to ease strained U.S.-Turkey relations.

The court sentenced Brunson to a little more than three years in prison, but since the 50-year-old evangelical pastor, a native of North Carolina, has already spent two years in detention, he won’t serve more time.

In an all-caps tweet Friday, Trump said: “PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON!”

PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)