TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Rain spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Michael is causing some travel issues in New Jersey.

The state received 1 to 4 inches of rain from the storm, with eastern and southern areas seeing the highest amounts.

The remnants of #Michael continue to move off the coast. A few lingering areas of drizzle or light showers are possible for the next couple hours but skies should start clearing out nicely soon @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VFyu4LnqR3 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) October 12, 2018

A steady rain started falling late Thursday afternoon and continued through early Friday, causing minor flooding in areas with poor drainage. And several roadways were closed at times during the night due to flooding, though waters had receded in most areas by early Friday.

The storm didn’t cause much property damage, though scattered power outages were reported.

CBS3 Eyewitness Weather Meteorologist Matt Peterson says colder air will move in to the region today, with highs only in the low 60s and lows tonight in the 40s. The chilly conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.