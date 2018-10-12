Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Authorities say human remains found in Camden this week were those of a child believed to have been a toddler.

Camden County prosecutors say the remains were found Thursday afternoon in a trash-strewn alleyway in the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue. They were determined to be that of a child, believed to be between 13- and 19-months-old and about 30 inches in length.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. It’s also not known how long the remains may have been at the site before they were found.

The child’s remains have been turned over to state police for further analysis.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)