BREAKING:Child's Remains Found In Trash-Strewn Alleyway In Camden, Officials Say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Authorities say human remains found in Camden this week were those of a child believed to have been a toddler.

Camden County prosecutors say the remains were found Thursday afternoon in a trash-strewn alleyway in the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue. They were determined to be that of a child, believed to be between 13- and 19-months-old and about 30 inches in length.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. It’s also not known how long the remains may have been at the site before they were found.

The child’s remains have been turned over to state police for further analysis.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166.

