HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBS) — A mistake leads to a fiery explosion in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Police say a driver was fueling up at a gas station on Route 4 in Hackensack, then took off with the nozzle still in the car.

The gas pump broke, fell over and caught fire.

A gas attendant used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

No one was hurt in the incident.