NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — The City of Newark says it will hand out free water filters to residents after multiple reports of elevated lead.

The city had a corrosion control system in place to stop lead from leaching out of old pipes.

However, this week, Mayor Ras Baraka announced the corrosion control is no longer effective.

The city’s water has consistently tested high for lead in the past year.

“Replacing the lead service lines is going to take the city anywhere between five to eight years to do,” said Baraka.

The city has been the subject of a lawsuit by environmentalists over the contaminated water.

