ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) – New Jersey plans to reveal figures on the level of sports betting activity in September that its chief gambling regulator calls stunning.

Following a decade of legal wrangling and a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, sports betting became live in New Jersey back in June. Gov. Phil Murphy made the first legal wager.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement is scheduled to release statistics Friday afternoon on how well sports betting did last month.

Speaking at a gambling industry conference in Nevada this week, division Director David Rebuck called the numbers “stunning” and made clear he meant that in a positive way.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court decision in May that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose.

Since then, its activity has soared, starting at $16.4 million worth of bets in June, and rising to nearly $96 million in August.

