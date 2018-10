Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Macy’s has announced its plans for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shoppers.

The department store will open on Thanksgiving Day.

Doors open at 5 p.m., right after its world-famous Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This is the third year in a row Macy’s has opened on Thanksgiving Day.

Macy’s will stay open until 2 a.m., then close for a few hours and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.