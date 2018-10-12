Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles finally looked like the Super Bowl champions in dominating the Giants Thursday night.

But the win came with a price.

Promising young cornerback Sidney Jones is “week-to-week” with a hamstring injury, Doug Pederson announced during a press conference Friday.

The starting slot corner left Thursday’s win in the second quarter and did not return.

For reference, running back Darren Sproles has missed the last five games after suffering a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ season opener.

The Eagles selected Jones, who was recovering from a torn Achilles with a second-round pick in 2017. He appeared in just one game for the Eagles last season, a Week 17 loss to the Cowboys.

Jones wasn’t the only costly injury for the Birds Thursday, though.

With the game in hand in the third quarter, left tackle Jason Peters exited with a biceps injury. Pederson said the team is still waiting to learn more on Peters’ injury, but said that early signs seem positive.

The injury is reported to be a torn bicep, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport; an injury Peters may be able to play through.

#Eagles LT Jason Peters is believed to have suffered a torn bicep, though he told reporters post-game he was OK. I’m told doctors are optimistic that he’ll be able to keep playing, though the MRI is pending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2018

The Eagles host the Panthers next Sunday at 1 p.m.