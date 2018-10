Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A car went up in flames after live wires fell onto it in Delaware County.

Authorities say it happened on the 700 block of School Lane in Folcroft, around noon on Friday.

PECO says they have de-energized the wires in the area and there are some power outages because of the fire, including at a school across the street.

There have been no reported injuries.