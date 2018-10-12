Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — Downed electrical wires sparked a huge blaze in Delaware County on Friday. Fire officials say wind took down a tree branch that fell onto power lines near several homes and parked cars in Folcroft.

The live wires ignited a vehicle, then quickly spread. It was a blaze that took 45 firefighters to put out. No one was hurt in the fire.

All residents could do is watch as their vehicles went up in flames and the blaze creep closer to their homes.

“I was panicked,” said Diane Bednarik. “I thought my house was going to catch on fire.”

Firefighters believe wind may be the cause of the downed power lines.

“We arrived on location and found a branch lying across the high voltage line,” said one firefighter.

Once those live lines snapped and fell onto a car, it sparked a blaze.

Bednarik’s SUV was damaged from the flames.

“By the time I came in the door, it was on fire all the way across the lawn, my car, in a little bit on the lawn between my house, and my neighbor’s house,” she said.

Charles Moore says he was visiting a friend on the 700 block of School Lane when the power line fell on his car early Friday afternoon.

“They came to the house and told us we had to leave the house. We climbed over the fences to get to through two or three houses and then came out,” said Moore.

As the cleanup continues, residents are just glad all that was lost can be replaced.

“It’s a car. Nobody got hurt, house didn’t get damaged,” said Moore.