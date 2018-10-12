Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS)- The Los Angeles Dodgers open up their National League Championship series in Milwaukee against the Brewers tonight and it seems that veteran infielder Chase Utley will have a comfortable seat from which to watch all of the action. It even has the Phillies P on it!

Chase Utley Thanks Philadelphia Fans

The team presented Utley with a rocking chair on Thursday, poking fun at the 39-year-old’s age with the caption “Dad will see you now”. It’s all in good fun with Utley who has made quite the impression on his young teammates in Los Angeles during his three-plus season with the team. Fellow infielder Kike Hernandez wore a t-shirt earlier this summer featuring Utley and himself with the words “Best Dad Ever” on it.

Chase Utley’s Top Phillies Moments

Utley said in July of this year that this season would be his last in MLB, as he plans to retire at the end of the season. Utley wasn’t on the team’s 25-man roster for the NLDS and, though the NLCS roster has yet to be announced, it would seem unlikely that he’ll be added to the roster. Utley hit .213 with one homer and 14 RBI across 87 games this season.