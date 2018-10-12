Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A woman has been charged as a co-conspirator in the case of the mysterious explosions that left Upper Bucks County on edge.

Tina May Smith, 31, the girlfriend of the Milford Township man accused of the explosions, was arraigned Friday on felony and misdemeanor conspiracy counts.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Smith was driving David Surman Jr. while he threw the improvised explosive devices from the car.

The DA’s office says Smith told police she was with Surman on three of the occasions.

Her bail was set at 10 percent of $1 million.

Any resident who may have found an unexploded bomb is asked to call 911.