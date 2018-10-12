Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a cellphone was found taped under a sink in a bathroom at West Chester University.

The university says a student found the phone taped under a sink inside a gender neutral bathroom on the first floor of the EO Bull Center on Wednesday night.

“WCU applauds the student who found the cell phone in the restroom and came forward to report this invasion of privacy. The University finds the invasion of privacy deeply disturbing and takes the matter seriously,” the university said in a statement.

The university says police and security will be increasing patrols in campus buildings following the incident.

University police and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.