PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot twice while driving in a car on North Broad Street Friday.

Police say the teen was shot once in the right leg and once in the left leg. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Four other people in the car were uninjured.

The shooting happened on the 6000 block of North Broad Street just after 3 p.m.

Police were close to the scene and were able to respond as soon as it happened.

No arrests have been made at this time.

