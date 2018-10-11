Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Over 150 nursing students from Widener University took part in an emergency disaster drill at the home of the Philadelphia Union on Thursday morning.

The nearly 155 senior nursing students were unaware of the scenario and scope of the disaster at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester as approximately 100 students acted as victims and received full make-up to make the scenario as realistic as possible. The scenario turned out to be an explosion.

The students served as triage nurses to learn proper protocol in case of a large-scale disaster. The “victims” were also sent to participating area hospitals, including Crozer-Chester Medical Center, and the drill continued for medical personnel involved in the training.

Widener School of Nursing collaborated with 35 local, county and state emergency response agencies and medical centers across eight states and three counties for the emergency drill.

Following the drill, students and regional partners participated in a debriefing panel discussion with nursing faculty and professionals.

Widener School of Nursing hosts the disaster simulation annually.