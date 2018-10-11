Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 29-year-old Upper Darby woman who went missing last week has reportedly returned home.

Upper Darby police say Hope Meussner is safe and sound.

Hope Meusner has returned home and is safe. Thank you everyone for your help. https://t.co/Uokx8GhhNu — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) October 11, 2018

Meussner was last seen at her Center City bakery job at 17th and Market Streets on Oct. 4.

She left her cellphone behind in the bakery’s bathroom and left before clocking out.

Her father, Christopher Meussner, says this is totally out of character.

“She’s never left like this before in her life. She’s never been gone for an overnight period, let alone several days in a row. The fact that she left her phone at work is highly suspicious and concerning,” he said.

“There’s no history of addiction. No history of mental illness. Nothing really going on in her life in the days leading up to her disappearance that would cause her to drop off the grid for a few days to collect her thoughts,” said Kevin Ryan, a private investigator hired by Meussner’s dad.

No further information has been released.