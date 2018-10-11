Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween is right around the corner, but Skittles already has a plan for next year’s spookiness.

In 2019, the candy is launching a zombie pack.

It will have five fruity flavors, including mummified melon and boogeyman blackberry, but there’s a twist.

There will also be a rotten zombie flavor mixed into each bag.

Candymaker Mars did not elaborate on what rotten zombie will taste like.