NEW HAMPSHIRE (CBS) – A restaurant in New Hampshire is offering a meaty reward to help nab a burglar.

Surveillance video captured the suspect inside the Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond early Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect got away with $25,000.

To help catch the burglar, the restaurant launched a “Tips-off for Tips” promo.

It’s $2,000 cash, plus a pound of steak tips each week that the burglar spends in prison.

“Let’s hope this community comes together and we can find the person who did this to us,” said the owner.

People who frequent the business say their steak tips are both tender and delicious.