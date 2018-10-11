  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a woman who they say used her car as a weapon and put a man in the hospital.

Surveillance images show the suspect at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Roosevelt Boulevard, near Welsh Road last Saturday, in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say she argued with a 29-year-old man outside the shop, and later got in her car and ran the man over.

He suffered serious injuries. She got away south on the boulevard.

Police say they have recovered the suspect’s vehicle.

If you recognize the suspect, please call police at 215-686-8477.

