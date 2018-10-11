  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument between a couple leads to gunfire in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened overnight on the 1900 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say a man and a woman were involved in a domestic altercation just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

That’s when police say the woman ran to the neighbor’s house for help. They say the man then fired 10 shots at the home, striking the woman in the leg.

She was rushed to the hospital. No word on her condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s