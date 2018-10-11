Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument between a couple leads to gunfire in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened overnight on the 1900 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say a man and a woman were involved in a domestic altercation just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

That’s when police say the woman ran to the neighbor’s house for help. They say the man then fired 10 shots at the home, striking the woman in the leg.

She was rushed to the hospital. No word on her condition.