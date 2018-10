Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Camden are investigating after human remains were discovered on Thursday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. in an alleyway on the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.

Police say the remains were transported to the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166.