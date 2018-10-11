  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Zoo

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a celebration at the Philadelphia Zoo on Thursday.

The zoo celebrated the ninth birthday of Batu, a Sumatran orangutan.

“They did get some very special treats today. Blueberries are a very nice sweet food that are also healthy for them, so they did get a lot blueberries and blueberry juice. They also got their normal diet. Carrots and others vegetables which were presented in a fun, exciting way, which is different,” said Michael Stern, the zoo’s curator of primates and small mammals.

Kids were able to make birthday cards for her while she celebrated in her playroom.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s