Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a celebration at the Philadelphia Zoo on Thursday.
The zoo celebrated the ninth birthday of Batu, a Sumatran orangutan.
“They did get some very special treats today. Blueberries are a very nice sweet food that are also healthy for them, so they did get a lot blueberries and blueberry juice. They also got their normal diet. Carrots and others vegetables which were presented in a fun, exciting way, which is different,” said Michael Stern, the zoo’s curator of primates and small mammals.
Kids were able to make birthday cards for her while she celebrated in her playroom.