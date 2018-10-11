President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on Oct. 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Kanye West went on an epic rant in front of President Donald Trump and reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon.

West was at the White House to talk to Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, about prison reform, gang violence and manufacturing.

However, in front of reporters, West went off on a litany of subjects, including how his “Make America Great Again” hat makes him feel like Superman.

Kanye West: "What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, or what I need the liberals to improve on — if he don't look good, we don't look good. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest. The flyest planes. The best factories." pic.twitter.com/SS7hvi0Myv — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 11, 2018

“People try to scare me into not wearing this hat. This hat gives me power in a way,” the rapper and entertainer said.

He continued, “What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, or what I need the liberals to improve on — if he don’t look good, we don’t look good. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest. The flyest planes. The best factories.”

West even touched on how he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“He said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name,” he said.

“That was quite something. That was quite something,” Trump said.

Earlier Thursday, Trump told “Fox and Friends” Thursday that West is “a different kind of guy and that’s OK with me.”

Kanye West is discussing a variety of topics with Pres. Trump in the Oval Office, including, but not limited to: American manufacturing, mental health awareness, a bipolar disorder diagnosis that another doctor subsequently refuted and a new design for Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/yB7ShiWEFm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 11, 2018

Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a “Saturday Night Live” show wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who pushed Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year.

On Wednesday, Trump took part in a campaign event in Erie, Pennsylvania.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)