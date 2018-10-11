Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A judge has reduced murder charges against former Philadelphia Police officer Ryan Pownall in connection to to a deadly confrontation with 30-year-old David Jones in June 2017.

During a motions hearing Thursday morning, the judge reduced the first degree charge to third degree. The judge also granted Pownall bail.

On June 8, 2017 Pownall stopped Jones for illegally riding a dirt bike near the 4200 block of Whitaker Avenue. A struggle ensued as the officer felt a gun in Jones’ waistband, then Jones reportedly resisted and started running. Pownall’s gun jammed during his first attempt to fire, a shot that was reasonable, police say, but surveillance video shows the second round hit Jones from 10 feet away; the third hit him in the back from 35 feet away.

Pownall was denied bail during his preliminary hearing last month.

He is the first Philadelphia Police officer in nearly 20 years to face charges over an on-duty shooting.