HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Havertown man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the “Whisper” social media app could be getting out of jail soon.

On Thursday, a judge reduced Joseph Valiquette’s bail in half– to $75,000 and postponed his preliminary hearing for two weeks.

Prosecutors say the girl invited the suspect to her home April 22.

He claims they had consensual sexual contact and he did not know she was underage but she says it was rape.