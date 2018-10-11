  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Robocalls, Talkers
Credit: (CBS3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter  

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A retired U.S. attorney in New Hampshire has filed a federal class action lawsuit against a Virginia-based company over being “bombarded” with unwanted robocalls.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Richard Dashbach claims in his lawsuit filed against Wyatt Investment Research Sept. 18 that the firm violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

He says the company used an automatic dialing system to send at least 25 text messages and several voicemails to his phone after he visited the company’s website.

Dashbach says the company is not registered to conduct business in New Hampshire, and he is seeking at least $500 in damages for each call or text.

Company agent Ian Wyatt says the allegations in Dashbach’s complaint are “completely false.”

The company has until Oct. 25 to file an official response.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s