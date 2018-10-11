Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A retired U.S. attorney in New Hampshire has filed a federal class action lawsuit against a Virginia-based company over being “bombarded” with unwanted robocalls.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Richard Dashbach claims in his lawsuit filed against Wyatt Investment Research Sept. 18 that the firm violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

He says the company used an automatic dialing system to send at least 25 text messages and several voicemails to his phone after he visited the company’s website.

Dashbach says the company is not registered to conduct business in New Hampshire, and he is seeking at least $500 in damages for each call or text.

Company agent Ian Wyatt says the allegations in Dashbach’s complaint are “completely false.”

The company has until Oct. 25 to file an official response.