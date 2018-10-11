Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Four people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a youth football coach outside of a middle school following practice in Millville last month.

Joseph Jones, 37, was gunned down near Lakeside Middle School as hundreds of kids were wrapping up football practice on Aug. 9.

“Practice was finished and we were gathering our stuff together and as we heard gunshot fires, we basically all ran for refuge,” said Eva Rivera, whose son plays on the football team.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced that four arrests were made on Wednesday in connection to Jones’ murder: 42-year-old Eugene Cosby, of Malaga; 34-year-old Genea Hughes-Lee, of Malaga; 22-year-old Will El-Bey, of Vineland; and 22-year-old Tyrell Hart, of Vineland.

Cosby and El-Bey were charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide, while Hughes-Lee and Hart were charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction and other related charges.

“This homicide was particularly unsettling because it was committed in broad daylight at a football practice field in front of numerous children,” said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. “It is my hope that these arrests assure the victim’s family, the children and parents of the Millville Midget Football League and the greater community that law enforcement will do all in its power to bring those we allege are responsible to justice.”

Police say at least one masked suspect was seen leaving the scene in a maroon-colored sedan. That’s when police say someone inside that vehicle fired several shots at officers, near Garden Road on Route 55. Police did not return fire.

The suspects are being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.