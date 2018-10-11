OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Ocean City have arrested three people on guns and weapons charges following a one-month investigation.

Police say they executed a search warrant around 5 a.m. Wednesday inside a condominium complex at 921 Wesley Avenue.

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of three suspects; Russell McGraw, Mary Hyson and Tomas Pratts all of Ocean City.

Police say they seized an AR-15 assault weapon, pistol grip shotgun, brass knuckles, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, high capacity magazines and ammunition and almost ten thousand dollars in cash.

The three suspects are facing the following charges:

Mary M. Hyson, age 20, Ocean City, NJ:

Charge: Possession of CDS

Tomas Pratts, age 18, Ocean City, NJ

Charges: Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS

Russell B McGraw, age 29, Ocean City, NJ