Credit: OCPD

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Ocean City have arrested three people on guns and weapons charges following a one-month investigation.

Police say they executed a search warrant around 5 a.m. Wednesday inside a condominium complex at 921 Wesley Avenue.

my post4 3 Arrested In Ocean City After Police Seize AR 15, Shotgun, Drugs

Credit: OCPD

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of three suspects; Russell McGraw, Mary Hyson and Tomas Pratts all of Ocean City.

Police say they seized an AR-15 assault weapon, pistol grip shotgun, brass knuckles, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, high capacity magazines and ammunition and almost ten thousand dollars in cash.

The three suspects are facing the following charges:

Mary M. Hyson, age 20, Ocean City, NJ: 

  • Charge:  Possession of CDS

Tomas Pratts, age 18, Ocean City, NJ

  • Charges: Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS

Russell B McGraw, age 29, Ocean City, NJ

  • Charges:  Distribution of CDS
  • Distribution of CDS 500 ft. public place
  • Possession of weapon for unlawful purpose
  • Possession of defaced firearm
  • Possession of assault rifle
  • Possession of brass knuckles
  • Possession of large capacity magazine
  • Possession of large capacity ammunition
  • Possession of property from criminal activity
