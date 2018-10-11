Comments
Credit: OCPD
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Ocean City have arrested three people on guns and weapons charges following a one-month investigation.
Police say they executed a search warrant around 5 a.m. Wednesday inside a condominium complex at 921 Wesley Avenue.
The search warrant resulted in the arrest of three suspects; Russell McGraw, Mary Hyson and Tomas Pratts all of Ocean City.
Police say they seized an AR-15 assault weapon, pistol grip shotgun, brass knuckles, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, high capacity magazines and ammunition and almost ten thousand dollars in cash.
The three suspects are facing the following charges:
Mary M. Hyson, age 20, Ocean City, NJ:
- Charge: Possession of CDS
Tomas Pratts, age 18, Ocean City, NJ
- Charges: Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS
Russell B McGraw, age 29, Ocean City, NJ
- Charges: Distribution of CDS
- Distribution of CDS 500 ft. public place
- Possession of weapon for unlawful purpose
- Possession of defaced firearm
- Possession of assault rifle
- Possession of brass knuckles
- Possession of large capacity magazine
- Possession of large capacity ammunition
- Possession of property from criminal activity