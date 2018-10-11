BREAKING:1 Suspect Arrested In Connection To Stabbing Of Villanova Student In Bryn Mawr
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Radnor police have confirmed they have arrested one of three suspects wanted in the stabbing of a Villanova University student over the weekend.

No information on the suspect’s identity has been released.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 6 just after the victim left Kelly’s Bar.

Police say the victim was leaving the bar with a woman when three suspects began to approach them. The victim told the woman to run just before a verbal altercation turned physical with the suspects on the 900 block of County Line Road.

 

Authorities released these pictures of the alleged suspects.

Credit: Radnor Twp. Police

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The other two suspects remain at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-688-0500. A $10,000 reward is being offered.

