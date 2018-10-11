Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Radnor police have confirmed they have arrested one of three suspects wanted in the stabbing of a Villanova University student over the weekend.

No information on the suspect’s identity has been released.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 6 just after the victim left Kelly’s Bar.

Police say the victim was leaving the bar with a woman when three suspects began to approach them. The victim told the woman to run just before a verbal altercation turned physical with the suspects on the 900 block of County Line Road.

Authorities released these pictures of the alleged suspects.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The other two suspects remain at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-688-0500. A $10,000 reward is being offered.