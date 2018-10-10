Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center has unveiled the latest enhancements to the venue.

It’s all part of an extensive multi-year transformation of the facility.

An entirely new mezzanine level with more than 150 new game-action screens, 8,000 new seats, plus a brand new state of the art sound system is all included in the upgrades.

Next on the list for a face-lift is the open balcony level.

The total cost for the four-year project us $250 million.

