PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a new house and don’t mind a serious fixer upper? Here’s a listing for you.

The home at 202 Clwyd Road in Bala Cynwyd looks to be a gorgeous from the curb. With its beautiful stone, colonial walls and prime location on the Main Line, it was listed as “a truly special home.”

Walk inside and you’ll see what makes it “truly special.”

The home is cluttered and a hoarder’s paradise.

“Looking for fast closing,” stated the listing. “Home being sold in as is condition. Please feel free to have inspections in advance.”

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom, 7,047 square foot home also features an indoor pool and a detached garage.

The home was originally listed at $750,000, but with an estimated $250,000 worth of renovations, real estate agent Michelle Leonard estimates the home’s value would skyrocket to $1.3 to $1.5 million. However, the home is being taken off the market as liens against the house have exceeded asking price, and it will now go to a sheriff sale.

