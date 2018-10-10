Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – South Jersey native Mike Iaconelli was in town on Wednesday fishing over a Center City storm drain.

That’s right… fishing.

Iaconelli, who grew up in South Philly and currently lives in New Jersey was seen – with a license—fishing for catfish on the corner of Broad and Race Streets.

Nothing to see here except a man fishing from a storm drain at Broad and Race streets in Downtown Philly. It appears he has a permit.. @CBSPhilly @KathyOrrFOX29 @ChiefPressler @PopsKillian #Philly pic.twitter.com/8ksji7nXC7 — Tania Gail (@TaniaGailPhotos) October 10, 2018

Some people even captured him on video with a fish.

Iaconelli is no stranger to the fishing world. He’s set to premiere in his new show “Fish My City” on Nat Geo on Oct. 12.

“Iaconelli guides viewers on an unpredictable journey through a different major city around the world, uncovering the often-untold stories of strange and amazing fish lurking in ponds, canals, sewer systems and rivers. His mission: to catch three specific species of fish called his “bucket-list fish.” Along the way he encounters old friends and knowledgeable locals with invaluable intel, hunts down mysterious habitats and chases urban legends, all in a bid to come face-to-face with the most legendary fish species of each city,” Nat Geo says.

City officials tell CBS3 that it’s highly unlikely that he caught the fish, adding that there isn’t much water on a dry day in Philadelphia that far from the rivers.

Officials with the Philadelphia Water Department say that no workers in Center City have come across catfish in the sewers.

Whether it’s a PR stunt or not… it’s great to have you back in town Iaconelli.