  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Real Housewives, Talkers, Teresa Giudice
NEWARK, NJ - JULY 30: TV personalities Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice appear in court to face charges of defrauding lenders, illegally obtaining mortgages and other loans as well as allegedly hiding assets and income during a bankruptcy case on July 30, 2013 in Newark, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)(credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say the husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice will be deported back to Italy once he’s released from prison next year.

Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice appeared before an immigration court in York, Pennsylvania, via teleconference Wednesday. He can file an appeal by Nov. 9.

Giudice is an Italian citizen who came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

He’s currently serving a more than 3-year sentence for fraud and failing to pay about $200,000 in taxes. He’s incarcerated at FCI Allenwood, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Prison records indicate he is set to be released in March.

Teresa Giudice served just under a year in prison for the same crimes.

Messages were left with his and his wife’s lawyers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s