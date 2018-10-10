Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS Local) — The debate over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem has consumed the worlds of sports and politics for much of the last two years.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign site released “Stand Up For America” jerseys. Authorized by Trump and the National Republican Committee, the jerseys are $99, feature Trump’s name on the back and shoulders of the jersey and are “proudly made in the USA.”

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, stated the inspiration behind Trump’s jersey design is “his fervent belief that Americans should always stand for our national anthem.”

Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out! ALL PROFITS will go 2 support @yourrightscamp! Sign up 4 our newsletter at https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa & be the first 2 know what’s next! pic.twitter.com/EDos7ZyvoJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 11, 2018

These jerseys began to be sold the same week as Nike debuted their campaign with Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback also released his own jersey shortly after the Nike campaign and those sold out within days.